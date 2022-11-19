The Minnesota Twins on Friday added needed infield help as they acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report. The trade is pending a review of medical records, and it's not yet certain what the Reds will receive in return.

The likely departure of shortstop Carlos Correa via free agency and the earlier Friday trade that sent third baseman Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels meant the left side of Minnesota's infield needed to be addressed.

As for Farmer, 32, he's coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .255/.315/.386 (90 OPS+) with 14 home runs in 145 games. That 14-homer season came after a 16-home run campaign in 2021. For his career, Farmer has an OPS+ of 85 across parts of six major-league seasons. He is second-year arbitration-eligible this offseason, and last year Farmer had a salary of $3.155 million. Farmer also has experience at second base and third base, so he could also fill a utility role for Minnesota next season.