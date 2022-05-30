The Minnesota Twins got off to a great start in their season series with the Detroit Tigers, winning each of their first five meetings. Minnesota was on its way to a sixth consecutive victory last Wednesday at home but squandered a two-run lead and dropped a 4-2 decision in 10 innings. The American League Central-leading Twins (29-19) attempt to get back to their winning ways against their division rivals when they visit the Tigers (17-29) on Monday afternoon for the opener of their five-game series.

Twins vs. Tigers money line: Minnesota -160, Detroit +140

Twins vs. Tigers over-under: 8.5 runs

Twins vs. Tigers run line: Minnesota -1.5 (-105)

MIN: The Twins are 1-4 in their last five games at Detroit

DET: The Tigers are 1-5 in their last six contests as home underdogs

Why you should back the Twins



Minnesota used the long ball on Sunday to help register its eighth win in 11 contests, belting three home runs en route to a 7-3 home victory against Kansas City. Gio Urshela, Nick Gordon and Trevor Larnach all went deep, with the former's blast being a three-run shot in the third inning that gave the Twins a lead they wouldn't surrender. Larnach launched a solo homer and added an RBI double as he finished 3-for-4 in the triumph.

The 25-year-old Larnach, who also homered on Saturday, has recorded three blasts and six RBIs over his last five contests. He is 6-for-14 with three RBIs against Detroit this season while Urshela has gone 10-for-21 and driven in three runs. Carlos Correa is 7-for-17 with four RBIs in his last four games against the Tigers while Luis Arraez, who was 5-for-11 in last week's three-game series, enters Monday with a nine-game hitting streak during which he has posted seven multi-hit performances.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit managed to record only four hits in Sunday's 2-1 home triumph against Cleveland, but two were solo home runs by Harold Castro and Jeimer Candelario. The duo also put on a power display in the Tigers' 4-2 victory at Minnesota last Wednesday, with Castro hitting a pair of solo shots and Candelario belting a decisive two-run homer in the 10th inning. The 28-year-old Castro is swinging a hot bat as he has gone 7-for-11 over his last three contests.

The Tigers have been playing well of late, winning three of their last four games after a stretch during which they lost five of six. They also have performed better at home, winning five of their last six contests at Comerica Park. Slugger Miguel Cabrera missed Sunday's game with lower back tightness but hopes to get back in the lineup as he has recorded three multi-hit efforts over his last five outings.

