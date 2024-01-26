The Washington Nationals are getting some new threads for the 2024 season. They will stick with their same primary home jerseys that they've had since 2011, but the road uniform will be new and there are also new home alternates.

The team unveiled the new look on social media Friday.

Some better looks plus an explanation here:

The gray uniform with the block "Washington" lettering will be the primary road jersey. The now-former road uniforms lasted from 2011-23. Also of note, the popular Cherry Blossom City Connect uniforms will still be used in 2024, but will be retired after this coming season.

On the new home alternate pullover jerseys, there's a patch with "DC" inside an outline of the District of Columbia, along with a "W" draped over a silhouette of the Capitol building.

An interesting note to uniform/logo enthusiasts: It seems like the "curly W," a logo that's been associated most with the Nats for a while appears to be in the process of slightly being phased out. It can be seen on a sleeve on the new road uniforms, but of the five sets of uniforms, the hat only has a curly W on two of them.