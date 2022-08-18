Buffalo Bisons' Gabriel Moreno reminded everyone why he is such a strong prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays when he demonstrated that strength in a very literal manner. On Monday, the top-ranked prospect for the Blue Jays hit the ball with such force that it got stuck in the outfield wall.

Moreno was at bat in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs with Francisco Morales on the mound. Moreno's team wasn't doing too well as the Iron Pigs had a dominating 15-3 lead. Nevertheless, Moreno gave it his all and hit the ball into left field. The ball would have normally bounced off the wall, but this one got stuck. Left fielder Chris Sharpe appeared visibly confused about what to do in such an unusual situation.

The umpire initially called it a home run and Moreno wasted no time in make his way to third base. However, the call was soon corrected and deemed a ground-rule double. Unfortunately for the Buffalos, this was not the beginning of an impressive comeback. They wrapped up the night with a 15-4 loss, but perhaps the ball getting stuck will likely be what most people remember from that night, at least in the social media world.

Moreno was called up by the Blue Jays early June and went 16-for-58 with four RBI before being sent back to the Triple-A affiliate. The 5-foot-11 catcher and designated hitter is currently MLB's seventh-best prospect.