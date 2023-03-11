New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez delivered his fourth home run of spring training on Saturday, launching a 384-footer off Philadelphia Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon. Dominguez's homer left the bat traveling at 107.6 mph, according to Statcast. Take a look:

Dominguez, 20 years old as of February, entered Saturday batting .438/.526/1.000 in 19 trips to the plate. Predictably, he's enjoying his first spring in big-league camp.

"It was hard to have an expectation because I had no idea what it was going to be like or what to expect from it," Dominguez told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "But now being here, man, it's been great. A great experience. Very happy to be here."

Dominguez split last season between three levels, batting .273/.376/.461 with 16 home runs in 120 games. He ended the year at Double-A, albeit while appearing in just five regular season contests. Yankees manager Aaron Boone pointed that out on Saturday when he was asked about the chances of Dominguez putting himself in the mix for the Opening Day roster. (Remember, the Yankees will be without starting center fielder Harrison Bader to begin the year.)

"We love where he's at. Is he in that mix early on? That would be tough," Boone said on the YES broadcast during the game. "But, you never know what could happen over the next few weeks."

Boone added: "[He] needs to play and keep on developing. But the track that he's on, especially what we saw last year and especially this spring, he could throw himself in the mix sooner rather than later."

Dominguez was ranked as the third best prospect in the Yankees system by CBS Sports. We noted that "probably won't become the next Mike Trout, but there's a big-league player here. Possibly a good one."