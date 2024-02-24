New York Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones is coveted because of his power potential. On Saturday, in his team's Grapefruit League opener against the Tigers (NYY-DET GameTracker), he served up some thunderous evidence of that potential. Please witness his fifth-inning pinch-hit home run off Detroit reliever Mason Englert:

Yes, it was wind-aided, but also, yes: 470 feet. Jones' blast also left the bat at 109.2 mph. That, plus the 35-degree launch angle, made it a majestic and towering home run.

The 22-year-old Jones, a powerfully built former first-rounder out of Vanderbilt, has – urgent bulletin forthcoming – impressive raw power and, for now, the ability to man center field. Last season, he reached the Double-A level for the Yankees. Over two minor-league seasons, he has an OPS of .810 with 20 home runs and 55 stolen bases in 142 games.

Jones is in camp on an NRI, and while there's no clear path to the Bronx right now, the Yankees indeed think quite a bit of his long-term potential. Speaking of which, the Yankees reportedly made Jones off-limits in their on-again, off-again trade talks with the White Sox regarding ace Dylan Cease. There's surely an element of posturing there, but you can see from the above why the Yankees are high on Jones. Yes, it's spring training with a helpful Florida breeze in a supporting role, but 470 feet is deeply impressive in any context.