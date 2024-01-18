A move from the Old Comiskey Park/new Guaranteed Rate Field area on Chicago's South Side has been a threat before for the White Sox. This time around, they could be looking to move just a little bit north, but still within the confines of the South Side.

The team is working with a developer on the possibility of building a new ballpark in an undeveloped area referred to as "The 78," according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times. The talks are said to be "serious," too.

The potential ballpark site is at Roosevelt Road and Clark Street (which might sound familiar, as Clark Street extends all the way to the North Side and runs along Wrigley Field). The move from Guaranteed Rate Field would be about 2.5 miles north and put the ballpark closer to downtown. It would be similar in latitude to Soldier Field (home of the Bears) and not far off of the famous "Magnificent Mile" (Michigan Ave.).

Commercially, this ballpark location would theoretically be much more desirable for an MLB team than where Guaranteed Rate Field currently sits, but it would be a bit further for some of the South Side die-hards. Still, there's the potential for an upgraded ballpark experience closer to a downtown area here with this location. Perhaps they can draw on renderings from the past.

Nothing is imminent, however. These are simply talks, even if serious talks, and the White Sox's lease with Guaranteed Rate Field runs through the 2029 season.