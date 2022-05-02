The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday afternoon. The matchup is the fourth and final game of a weekend series between the American League foes. The Angels are 7-1 in the last eight games, improving to 15-8 overall. Los Angeles aims for a series victory, with Chicago entering at 8-13 and aiming for a four-game split. Shohei Ohtani (groin) left Sunday's game, but he told reporters he's hoping to play in this one.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Angels vs. White Sox odds. Before making any White Sox vs. Angels picks, you need to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 28-13 roll on top-rated MLB picks through four weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Angels, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Angels vs. White Sox:

Angels vs. White Sox money line: White Sox -125, Angels +105

Angels vs. White Sox over-under: 8 runs

Angels vs. White Sox run line: White Sox -1.5 (+160)

LAA: The Angels are 7-3 on the road

CHI: The White Sox are 6-6 at home

Why you should back the Angels

The Angels have some advantages in run prevention behind left-handed starter Patrick Sandoval, who has not allowed an earned run in 15 innings this season. From there, the White Sox are struggling on offense, but the Angels stand on their own with an outstanding offensive start in 2022. Los Angeles leads the American League with 110 runs scored this season, and the Angels are in the top three with 28 home runs.

They are tied for the American League with 16 stolen bases, using speed to their advantage, and the Angels are No. 2 in the AL with a 10.0 percent walk rate. The Angels generate extra-base hits at will, including 41 doubles, and Los Angeles has tremendous overall numbers on offense. In addition to leading the American League in catch-all metrics, Los Angeles leads the AL in batting average (.256), on-base percentage (.335) and slugging percentage (.431) in 2022.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago's offense is off to a slow start, but there is talent on the roster. The White Sox, with a similar squad, finished in the top four of the American League in myriad categories in 2021, including hits, walks, batting average, and on-base percentage. In 2022, the White Sox have the second-fewest strikeouts in the American League, and brighter days are ahead from a run production standpoint.

On the mound, Dylan Cease takes the ball as the team's starter on Monday, and the 26-year-old right-hander owns a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings and four starts this season. Cease has 28 strikeouts in those 22 innings, and he led the American League in strikeout rate last season at 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Right-handers have trouble against Cease with a .688 OPS against him in his career, and Cease has a very solid 3.84 ERA to his name since the beginning of the 2021 season.

How to make White Sox vs. Angels picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, projecting 9.2 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. White Sox? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.