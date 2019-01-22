Will Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and others tied to PEDs ever get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame?
The 2019 HOF class will be announced Tuesday night
The MLB Hall of Fame induction announcement is Tuesday, which means it's time to revisit that age-old debate: Should players tied to steroid use, such as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, be considered for baseball's Hall of Fame?
The Steroid Era in baseball is arguably its most controversial, so the question isn't going away any time soon. Players like Bonds and Clemens had incredibly prestigious careers, and it feels strange to not have them honored alongside the rest of the baseball's best. PEDs have been an issue throughout the history of many sports, but it hasn't left a footprint on any league quite like baseball.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the pitfalls of Hall of Fame voting and how the Steroid Era has complicated it. To make it more personal, Kanell says that he can see the allure of going for a competitive edge had he stayed with baseball longer. Bell also says that he can sympathize with the temptation of it, but it was never particularly prevalent in the NBA.
