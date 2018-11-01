Willie McCovey dies at 80 after Hall of Fame career with San Francisco Giants
McCovey will be remembered as one of the great power hitters in baseball history
The Giants on Wednesday announced that franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman Willie McCovey has died at the age of 80. According to the club, McCovey passed away after "losing his battle with ongoing health issues."
CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The best of the Red Sox's victory parade
The Sox celebrated their fourth title in 15 years
-
A's exercise Rodney's option for 2019
The veteran reliever will turn 42 in March
-
Cubs keep Quintana for 2019 season
The veteran lefty hasn't quite lived up to expectations on the north side of Chicago
-
Yankees sign Gardner for 2019
The veteran outfielder and Yankee lifer will be back in the Bronx for another season
-
Red Sox fans do damage at parade
Well, the Red Sox's postseason slogan was Do Damage...
-
Dodgers buy ad to congratulate Red Sox
The Dodgers have made two straight World Series, losing both