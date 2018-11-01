Willie McCovey dies at 80 after Hall of Fame career with San Francisco Giants

McCovey will be remembered as one of the great power hitters in baseball history

The Giants on Wednesday announced that franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman Willie McCovey has died at the age of 80. According to the club, McCovey passed away after "losing his battle with ongoing health issues."

