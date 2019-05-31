Women's College World Series phenom Samantha Show gives us the best bat flip we'll see all year
The 13-seeded Oklahoma State knocked out fifth-seeded Florida in the Women's College World Series
Oklahoma State University senior Samantha Show led her team to an upset victory over the University of Florida in the Women's College World Series.
Show, well, put on a show Thursday night. The senior pitched a complete game and hit two solo home runs, powering the Oklahoma State to their first Women's College World Series win since 1998. Show became the first pitcher to hit two homers in the same game in Women's College World Series history.
The most exciting part of Show's game? Her signature celebratory bat flips. Making a spectacle of her home runs isn't something new for Show. By now, her teammates have come to expect them, even off the field.
After her second home run in Thursday's win -- a bomb to dead-center field in the sixth inning -- broke a 1-1 tie, Show was pumped. Take a look:
A bat spike! The two homers were Show's 19th and 20th home runs of the 2019 season, extending the OSU single-season record she set earlier in the campaign. Per the team, 14 of Show's home runs have come when OSU was either tied or trailing and 11 of them have been either game-tying or go-ahead efforts.
When you're that clutch, you deserve to celebrate. But Show's bat flips aren't premeditated, they are all from pure excitement. Here's what Show told espnW after the game:
"Anything that happens after a home run of mine, I don't plan out," she said when asked if the hammer throw was premeditated. "Just whatever emotion I have inside me. Normally, I have so much -- that's why the dramatic bat flips happen, because it just needs to come out. I'm very emotional."
Show's bat-flip/slam/spike caught the attention of MLB shortstop and a fellow bat flipper Tim Anderson.
The Cincinnati Reds also gave Show a shout-out on Twitter following her epic celebration.
With the win over Florida, Oklahoma State advances to the championship bracket of the Women's College World Series where they'll face top-seeded Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma notched 41 consecutive victories this season, and they'll be going for a third championship title in four years. Fans can watch the game on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET.
