World Series score: Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 4 prediction from Strat-O-Matic
The Dodgers are expected to even things up in Game 4 of the World Series
The 2018 World Series will continue Saturday night, as the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers play Game 4, their second of three scheduled contests out west. The Red Sox currently lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-1 margin after a marathon Game 3 loss that ended with a Max Muncy walkoff homer.
You might be wondering which team a projection systems favor to win the championship. To answer that question, we've decided to highlight the simulations done by Strat-O-Matic -- which, we'll note, has been more accurate than not in past falls.
Let's take a quick look at what Strat-O-Matic foresees for Game 4. You can see the full report by clicking here.
Game 4 at Dodger Stadium
|Team
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
Red Sox
3
6
0
Dodgers
4
7
1
Yet another one-run game. Manny Machado and Cody Bellinger each homer, giving the Dodgers a 4-1 lead. Kenley Jansen bends but doesn't break, and just like that, the simulated series moves on to a Game 5 with the teams tied at two games a piece.
Of course, for the Red Sox to lead 3-1 heading into Game 5, they'll need to prove Strat wrong about what happens in Game 4. Otherwise, we'll head into Sunday night with an even series.
Note that you can view all of Strat-O-Matic's projections for the 2018 World Series by clicking here.
