This has been a disappointing season for the New York Yankees but it will be a winning season. Saturday night's win over the Kansas City Royals (NYY 5, KCR 2) improved the Yankees to 82-79, extending their winning season streak to 31 seasons. They've had a winning record every year since going 76-86 in 1992.

Is 31 consecutive winning seasons a record? Well, no, but it is the second-longest such streak in baseball history and third-longest in the four major North American pro sports leagues. Here are the longest winning season streaks in the four major sports:

39 seasons: 1926-64 New York Yankees 32 seasons: 1952-83 Montreal Canadiens 31 seasons: 1993-2023 New York Yankees (active)

"I acknowledge the streak as impressive, especially when you frame it (as the second longest in baseball history) and all that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told NJ.com last week. "It is remarkable, but we go into certainly every season since I've been here with loftier goals than that."

Despite clinching a winning record, the Yankees are in fourth place in the AL East and they have missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. GM Brian Cashman called it a "disaster" season, though it does not sound like any front office changes are in the cards. Chairman Hal Steinbrenner has indicated he will bring in an outside firm to review the organization.

The Yankees will close out their season with one last game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday. On the bright side, ace Gerrit Cole likely locked up the Cy Young with a two-hit shutout against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He leads the league in ERA (2.63), innings (209), and WAR (7.5).