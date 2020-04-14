Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 from longstanding health issue
Hank Steinbrenner was George Steinbrenner's eldest son
New York Yankees co-owner and managing general partner Hank Steinbrenner has died at 63 from a longstanding health issue, the team announced Tuesday. The eldest son of George Steinbrenner, who bought the Yankees in 1973 and was the public face of the franchise for years, Hank worked with his brother, Hal, as co-owner of the Yankees after their father's death in 2010. Hank and Hal worked with club president Randy Levine and general manager Brian Cashman on the decision-making duties for the club.
"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always."
In recent years, Hank hasn't been in the public eye much, leaving Hal as the face of Yankees ownership.
Hank Steinbrenner's health issue was not related to the coronavirus, per the New York Post. He is survived by four children, daughters Jacqueline and Julia, and sons George Michael IV and John, one granddaughter, Anabel, and his siblings, Jennifer, Jessica and Hal, and their families.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Manfred: Health situation key to return
Manfred opened about the contingency plans and what's holding the sport back from finalizing...
-
Pearce retires, calls allegations 'joke'
'We won it fair and square,' Pearce said of 2018 championship
-
World Series odds, picks: Fade White Sox
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB season 10,000 times.
-
All-time team: Cleveland Indians
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
2020 MLB Mock Draft: Vandy SS goes No. 1
The Detroit Tigers are on the clock for the abbreviated 2020 draft
-
Ortiz surprises nurses with tickets
The Boston legends gave back to those who are working hard to help the city
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday