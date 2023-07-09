On the heels of one of the worst offensive first halves in franchise history, the New York Yankees have made a change at hitting coach, the team announced following Sunday's loss to the Chicago Cubs (CHC 7, NYY 4). Hitting coach Dillon Lawson has been fired and the team Yankees have not yet announced a replacement, or whether assistant hitting coaches Casey Dykes and Brad Wilkerson will remain.

"It has been well documented that I have been reluctant in the past to make changes to our coaching staff in the middle of a season," GM Brian Cashman said in a statement. "I am a big believer that successes and failures are collective efforts. However, I ultimately felt that a change was needed and that a new voice overseeing our hitting operations would give us the best chance to perform closer to our capabilities as we move forward into the second half of our season. I want thank Dillon for all his efforts. He has a bright baseball mind that will continue to lead to a long and fruitful baseball career."

This is the first time the Yankees have fired a coach during the season since Cashman took over as general manager prior to the 1998 season. The team has not changed coaches during the season under any general manager since 1995.

The Yankees entered play Sunday hitting .230/.300/.409 as a team. They rank 29th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging percentage. New York is averaging 4.40 runs scored per game, 19th most in baseball. Several veterans, including Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, are having the worst offensive seasons of their career.

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge has not played since tearing a ligament in his toe crashing into the Dodger Stadium wall on June 2. Since Judge's injury, the Yankees are hitting .215/.285/.383 and averaging 3.84 runs per game. They are 15-17 in 32 games since Judge got hurt. Obviously losing a player of that caliber hurts, but Judge's absences alone doesn't explain the poor performance.

Sunday's loss dropped the Yankees to 49-42 on the season. They enter the All-Star break one game behind the third and final American League wild-card spot and one game up on last place in the AL East.

Lawson, 38, coached in New York's minor-league system before joining the big-league staff last year.