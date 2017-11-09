Yankees manager search: Television analysts, ex-Yankees throw hats in the ring
David Cone and John Flaherty would both interview for the gig if asked
As the New York Yankees continue to hunt for Joe Girardi's replacement at manager, the spectrum of names and backgrounds is expected to grow and grow. To wit, a pair of Yankees television analysts have made it known they would be interested in interviewing for the gig.
Those analysts? David Cone and John Flaherty, both of YES Network. Here's what Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday:
Ex-Bombers David Cone and John Flaherty are both open to replacing Joe Girardi as manager of the Yankees and have talked to GM Brian Cashman about the job.
Cone is probably the more hireable of the two, given his interest in advanced statistics and reputation as a thinking man's pitcher. Flaherty was a big-league catcher for more than a decade, however, which qualifies him as managerial material in 32 of the states. Mazzeo noted that neither has heard back from general manager Brian Cashman about a potential interview.
The Yankees did have reported interest in a different TV analyst -- Jerry Hairston Jr., who works pre- and postgame duty for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- but some time has passed since that rumor surfaced.
-
Report: A's interested in Ozuna, Yelich
The Oakland Athletics are looking to improve an already solid lineup
-
Otani's free agent process, explained
Frontunners for Otani? The posting system? International free agency? It's all in here
-
Report: J.D. Martinez seeking big payday
Maybe $200 million for the slugger?
-
Red Sox prospect dies of cancer
The catching prospect died Wednesday of complications from treatment
-
Otani has MLB agent, nears a jump to USA
Otani is trying to get the union to sign off on a potential agreement
-
MLB's riskiest, polarizing free agents
Is Eric Hosmer's breakout for real? Can Andrew Cashner sustain his shiny ERA?
Add a Comment