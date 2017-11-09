Yankees manager search: Television analysts, ex-Yankees throw hats in the ring

As the New York Yankees continue to hunt for Joe Girardi's replacement at manager, the spectrum of names and backgrounds is expected to grow and grow. To wit, a pair of Yankees television analysts have made it known they would be interested in interviewing for the gig.

Those analysts? David Cone and John Flaherty, both of YES Network. Here's what Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday:

Ex-Bombers David Cone and John Flaherty are both open to replacing Joe Girardi as manager of the Yankees and have talked to GM Brian Cashman about the job.

Cone is probably the more hireable of the two, given his interest in advanced statistics and reputation as a thinking man's pitcher. Flaherty was a big-league catcher for more than a decade, however, which qualifies him as managerial material in 32 of the states. Mazzeo noted that neither has heard back from general manager Brian Cashman about a potential interview.

The Yankees did have reported interest in a different TV analyst -- Jerry Hairston Jr., who works pre- and postgame duty for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- but some time has passed since that rumor surfaced.