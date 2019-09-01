Yankees rookie Mike Ford makes franchise history with pinch-hit walk-off home run vs. Athletics
Doing something for the first time in Yankees history is not easy
It's not easy to become the first player in New York Yankees history to do something. Yet on Sunday, first baseman Mike Ford did just that. Ford, who won the game against the Oakland Athletics, became the first Yankees rookie to ever hit a pinch-hit walk-off home run. Try saying that four times fast -- or just take STATS' tweet for it:
For the visual learners out there, here's a look at Ford's blast:
According to YES Network, this was the Yankees' majors-leading 42nd comeback victory of the season.
Ford isn't your typical rookie, having turned 27 back in July. He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2017 Rule 5 draft, yet was returned to the Yankees the following spring. He debuted earlier this year, and has enjoyed a nice tear, as Sunday's home run marked his 10th in his 36th game. Ford has been on a hot streak recently, too: dating back to last Sunday, he's homered five times and has an OPS over 1.500 in 21 trips to the plate.
It's unclear if Ford will ever get a prolonged look with the Yankees. But give him this much, he's making the most of the opportunity -- and making history while doing so.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Carlos Carrasco gets ovation in return
Carrasco pitched out of the bullpen for Cleveland on Sunday in Tampa
-
Verlander throws third career no-hitter
Verlander has thrown two of his no-hitters in Toronto
-
Verlander in elite company with no-no
Verlander and Cy Young have now thrown the same number of no-hitters
-
Week in MLB: Red-hot Bregman in the zone
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
Corbin, Nats make strikeout history
The 1969 Astros are the only other NL team to ever have three pitchers with more than 200 Ks
-
MLB Sunday: Suarez hits 40th homer
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball