Yankees rookie Mike Ford makes franchise history with pinch-hit walk-off home run vs. Athletics

It's not easy to become the first player in New York Yankees history to do something. Yet on Sunday, first baseman Mike Ford did just that. Ford, who won the game against the Oakland Athletics, became the first Yankees rookie to ever hit a pinch-hit walk-off home run. Try saying that four times fast -- or just take STATS' tweet for it:

Mike Ford is the first rookie in @Yankees history to hit a pinch-hit walkoff home run.#PinstripePride — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 1, 2019

For the visual learners out there, here's a look at Ford's blast:

According to YES Network, this was the Yankees' majors-leading 42nd comeback victory of the season.

Ford isn't your typical rookie, having turned 27 back in July. He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2017 Rule 5 draft, yet was returned to the Yankees the following spring. He debuted earlier this year, and has enjoyed a nice tear, as Sunday's home run marked his 10th in his 36th game. Ford has been on a hot streak recently, too: dating back to last Sunday, he's homered five times and has an OPS over 1.500 in 21 trips to the plate.

It's unclear if Ford will ever get a prolonged look with the Yankees. But give him this much, he's making the most of the opportunity -- and making history while doing so.