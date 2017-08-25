Yankees-Tigers brawl: Miguel Cabrera, Joe Girardi point fingers after the game

On Thursday, the Yankees-Tigers brawl in Detroit lit up the internet. Here's an exhaustive blow-by-blow of what happened, and here's some color-television footage of the relevant hostilities ...

As for the long-term fallout, a raft of suspensions is likely in the offing. Near-term, the main characters had their say before the media after the game ended.

Here's Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who, as you'll see, is displeased on a number of fronts ...

"It was poorly handled." - Joe Girardi on today's bench-clearing brawls. pic.twitter.com/0pH40NE3gg — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 24, 2017

Variously, Girardi blamed the Tigers in general for, in his view, taking this to another level; the umpiring crew for not grabbing this whole thing by the horns; and his Detroit counterpart, Brad Ausmus, for directing naughty words toward Brett Gardner, who's never heard such talk.

That brings us to Miguel Cabrera, who really got things started by shoving and then throwing some punches at Yanks catcher Austin Romine. Cabrera didn't react overmuch to the pitch behind him from Tommy Kahnle, but a brief exchange with Romine appeared to set off the future Hall of Famer.

Per NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, here's what Miggy had to say after the game:

"First of all, when they throw at me, it was OK. I was cool. They wanted to avenge Gary Sanchez, so I was cool with that," Cabrera said. "So, when they started arguing with (the) umpire, I said to Romine, 'Calm down,' and he said, 'I wasn't (expletive) talking to you.' "I said, 'Oh, wow.' He try to act like he's tough. I tried to say something to you like calm down ... I mean, OK, so when I go to home plate, (I said,) 'You got a (expletive) problem with me? Because I tried to I said, 'Oh, now.' He try to act like he's tough. I tried to say something to you like calm down ... I mean, OK, so when I go to home plate, you got a (expletive) problem with me? Because I tried to calm down this and you tried to act tough. And he took of his mask like he wanted to fight."

And there you have it, at least from Cabrera's standpoint. Now here's Romine ...

Also, here’s what Austin Romine said on @YESNetwork during the post-game: pic.twitter.com/Y7Ql3khERW — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) August 24, 2017

It's almost as though you'll see this from a different perspective depending on what team you play or root for. Almost.