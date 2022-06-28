The Oakland Athletics will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday after their two-game winning streak was snapped in a 9-5 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday night. Oakland appeared to be on its way to extending the small streak when it raced out to a 5-1 lead, but New York responded with a six-run seventh inning to complete the comeback. The Yankees have now won 17 of their last 19 home games, while Oakland is 4-9 in its last 13 road games.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York City. The Yankees are listed as -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Athletics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under set at 7.5 runs. Before making any Athletics vs. Yankees picks, you need to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Athletics vs. Yankees, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the MLB odds and trends for Yankees vs. Athletics:

Yankees vs. Athletics money line: New York -200, Oakland +175

Yankees vs. Athletics run-line: New York -1.5 (+115)

Yankees vs. Athletics over-under: 7.5 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 38-36 ATS this season

OAK: The Athletics are 33-42 ATS this season

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has been one of the hottest teams in baseball this month, going an incredible 17-2 in its last 19 home games. The Yankees have only faced Oakland once this year, but they are 5-1 in their last six home games against the Athletics. New York's offense gives them too much firepower for Oakland to handle, as evidenced by their comeback win on Monday night.

The Athletics have lost 18 of their last 23 games, and starting pitcher Frankie Montas has only recorded one win in his last 12 starts. Oakland has scored one or zero runs in eight of his last 15 starts on the mound. Meanwhile, New York starter JP Sears threw five scoreless innings against Baltimore in his lone spot start of the season.

Why you should back the Athletics

Oakland's offense was unable to produce anything over an 11-game stretch earlier this month, but it now has scored 19 runs in its last three games. Oakland has won two out of those three games, with the lone loss coming after leading New York by four runs on Monday night. Montas might not have a good record this year, but he threw eight scoreless innings against Seattle in his last start.

He held the Mariners hitless for seven frames and has a strong 3.21 ERA overall this year. Montas has been excellent in two career appearances against New York, going 1-0 with eight shutout innings. The Yankees are having to recall Sears from Triple-A for this game, giving Oakland an edge in the pitching matchup.

