The Miami Marlins (1-9) and the New York Yankees (8-2) play on Monday evening. The Yankees have been rolling to start the season. On Sunday, the Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. Meanwhile, Miami finally got into the win column on Sunday, topping the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3. Jesus Luzardo (0-1, 4.35 ERA) is on the hill for Miami. Nestor Cortes (0-1, 6.30 ERA) gets the nod for the Bronx Bombers.

The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. New York is listed at -154 on the money line (risk $154 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Yankees odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It is coming off a profitable 93-74 season on top-rated MLB picks, and it excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Marlins money line: Yankees -154, Marlins +141

Yankees vs. Marlins over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Marlins run line: Yankees -1.5 (+130)

NYY: +556 on the money line this season

MIA: -775 on the money line this season

Yankees vs. Marlins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees

Shortstop Anthony Volpe has been red hot to start the season for the Yankees. Volpe uses his quick feet on the defensive end but has pitch recognition skills at the dish to make consistent contact. He leads the team in batting average (.424), OBP (.486) and hits (14). On April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays, Volpe finished with 2-of-4 with two singles.

Right fielder Juan Soto has quickly made his presence felt on the Yankees. Soto has a sweet-left-handed swing and has the power to push the ball into any gap on the field. The three-time All-Star has a .333 batting average with one dinger and seven RBI. In his last outing, Soto went 2-of-3 and notched two base hits, two RBI and one run scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Marlins

Third baseman Jake Burger has been a reliable option for Miami. Burger has a rocket of an arm with the plate coverage skills to make contact consistently. The 27-year-old has a .308 batting average with two homers and 12 RBI. On April 4, Burger has 2-of-2 with two solo homers.

Left fielder Bryan De La Cruz is another dependable force for Miami thus far. De La Cruz uses his hands quickly to turn on a pitch he likes. He has a batting average of .273 with one homer and 12 hits. He's recorded a hit in eight of the nine games played thus far. Both Burger and De La Cruz have been two bright spots for the Marlins in this slow start. See which team to pick here.

How to make Marlins vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 7.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Yankees vs. Marlins, and which side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that went 18-6 on top-rated MLB run-line picks last season, and find out.