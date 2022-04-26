Bellator MMA is off and rolling in 2022. The year has brought exciting action back to the cage in the first three months, and the next two are already packed to the gills with massive matchups.

April kicked off with a massive upset as Patricio Ptibull regained his throne atop the featherweight division by outpointing AJ McKee in their rematch. Pitbull used his patience over five rounds to take down the previously undefeated McKee. Now, he and his brother sit atop both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Unfortunately the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix was unable to determine a winner. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson was ruled a no contest after an accidental clash of heads opened a massive gash on Nemkov's head at the end of Round 3. Had the round been completed, a technical decision would have been rendered. Instead, the title stays with Nemkov and the $1 million prize is still up for grabs.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Then, the promotion held two straight events in Hawaii as one champion again asserted dominance while two new ones were crowned. Cris Cyborg outpointed Arlene Blencowe to retain her featherweight crown while Liz Carmouche shockingly -- and controversially -- stopped Juliana Velasquez to claim the flyweight title. Plus, Raufeon Stots earned the interim bantamweight title with a stunning knockout of Juan Archuleta.

Now, it's off to Europe in May with a pair of cards featuring title fights. Heavyweight king Ryan Bader looks to defend his throne against French veteran Cheick Kongo in Paris. Plus, Michael "Venom" Page takes on Logan Storley a week later for the interim welterweight title in London.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule