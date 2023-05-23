The flyweight division is trucking along in the aftermath of Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 4. The exciting quadrilogy did wonders for the division's profile but not much for the contenders stuck in limbo. Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday in an effort to set themselves up as future title challengers.

Kara-France had a strong showing against Moreno in an interim flyweight title fight last year but was stopped in the third round. Following an 11-month layoff, Kara-France can re-enter the conversation with a strong performance in the marquee matchup. Standing in his way is Albazi, a rising contender with a nearly flawless record. Albazi is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and is primed for his breakout moment.

Later that month, the promotion returns to Vancouver, Canada for the first time since September 2019 with UFC 289 headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana. Nunes was expected to meet Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, but Pena was forced to withdraw with an injury. Now, the two-division champion welcomes a fresh face challenger in Aldana, who has won four of her last five.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule