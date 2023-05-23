ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
USATSI

The flyweight division is trucking along in the aftermath of Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 4. The exciting quadrilogy did wonders for the division's profile but not much for the contenders stuck in limbo. Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday in an effort to set themselves up as future title challengers.

Kara-France had a strong showing against Moreno in an interim flyweight title fight last year but was stopped in the third round. Following an 11-month layoff, Kara-France can re-enter the conversation with a strong performance in the marquee matchup. Standing in his way is Albazi, a rising contender with a nearly flawless record. Albazi is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and is primed for his breakout moment.

Later that month, the promotion returns to Vancouver, Canada for the first time since September 2019 with UFC 289 headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana. Nunes was expected to meet Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, but Pena was forced to withdraw with an injury. Now, the two-division champion welcomes a fresh face challenger in Aldana, who has won four of her last five.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night June 3
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Flyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 289
June 10
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana
Women's bantamweight
Vancouver
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night June 17
Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night June 24
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Featherweight
Jacksonville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night July 1
Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 290
July 8
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic)Featherweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 15
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Women's bantamweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
July 22
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Heavyweight
London
ESPN+
UFC 291
July 29
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Lightweight
Salt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC 292
Aug. 19
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
Bantamweight
Boston
ESPN+ PPV
UFC 293
Sept. 9
TBD
TBD
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC 294
Oct. 21
TBD
TBD
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV