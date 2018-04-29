Bellator 198 -- Fedor vs. Mir: Start time, watch on Paramount Network, online, live stream

The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix reaches the third leg of the first round on Saturday night, and the main event from Chicago features two of the biggest names at heavyweight mixed martial arts as we inch closer to crowning a new heavyweight king.

Fedor Emilianenko will take on Frank Mir will clash in a fight many MMA fans have been dying to see for the better part of two decades. Emilianenko, once the most feared heavyweight fighter in the world, is looking to rebound after his long-awaited Bellator debut went south in a first-round knockout loss to Matt Mitrione at Bellator NYC last June.

Mir, a former UFC heavyweight champion, will be making his first appearance for the promotion since his multi-fight signing was announced last August. The winner of this first-round battle with take on Chael Sonnen, who advanced with his win over Rampage Jackson at Bellator 192.

Serving as the co-main event of the night, Emmanuel Sanchez will take on Sam Sicilia in a featherweight matchup, and we also get the debut of highly-touted prospect Dillon Danis.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Bellator 198 card on Saturday.

Bellator 198 viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 28

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Allstate Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Stream: ParamountNetwork.com

Channel: Paramount Network

Bellator 198 main fight card