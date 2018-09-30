Bellator 206 results -- Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald: Highlights, updates, fight card, winners

In what will go down as one of the deepest cards in Bellator MMA history, the promotion will present its first title bout between champions in separate divisions in the main event of Bellator 206 in San Jose.

Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defends against reigning welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald in a battle between UFC veterans and key free-agent signings. Bellator will also kick off its Welterweight Grand Prix with a first-round bout pairing former champs Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov in a trilogy fight.

Pride and UFC legends Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Wanderlei Silva will also meet for the fourth time with Silva leading the rivalry 2-1.

Bellator 206 fight card/results

Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Rory MacDonald -- Middleweight title

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva -- Heavyweight

Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov -- Welterweight

Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo via first-round TKO (punches): With Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach in his corner, Pico relied on his thunderous right hands to finish Higo in a featherweight bout that marked a giant step up in competition for the 22-year-old super prospect. Pico (4-1) traded punches early with the Brazilian Higo (18-5), who unsuccessfully challenged for Darrion Caldwell's Bellator bantamweight title in his last fight.

Pico showed a good chin after getting tagged with clean counter punches and a knee to the face but it was his powerful right hand that sent Higo, 29, reeling.

"I just had to regain focus [after being hurt early,]" Pico said. "It wasn't anything crazy. I just had to regain focus and use my jab. It forces you to keep your focus and roll with the punches like they say."

A left hook spun Higo around and briefly floored him. After a flurry from Pico along the cage, a clean right cross turned Higo's chin and dropped him. Referee Mark Smith could've stopped the fight as Pico unloaded hammer shots on the ground but chose to give Higo every opportunity to continue. An unnecessary beating continued from there as Higo regained his feet and ate a series of flush hooks. Pico then landed a short right forearm to drop Higo and force the stoppage.

"I've been saying before the fight that [Higo] has never fought a guy on my level - a guy that hits as hard as me, that pushes the pace," Pico said. "I'm not going to get tired. I said it before the fight, people didn't believe me but it feels good to go out there and do it against a tough guy in Leandro Higo. He came to fight. I always say that Brazilians come to fight.

"My progression is going fantastic. I'm working with the best coaches in the world. Am I an all-around complete fighter? No, absolutely not but that's what wakes me up in the morning to be the best. I'lll tell you one thing, three to four years from now there is no one who can touch me in this cage."

Keri Melendez def. Dakota Zimmerman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28): Melendez (3-0), a veteran kickboxer and wife of former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez, was fortunate to edge a close decision. Although Melendez landed the more significant strikes, including a front kick to the face and a vicious slam in Round 1, Zimmerman (0-1) proved incredibly tough in her pro debut by routinely bringing the fight to the ground and winning the grappling battle.

Gaston Bolanos def. Ysidro Gutierrez via second-round TKO (strikes)

On the prelim portion of the card, Arlene Blencowe (11-7) pulled off a massive slam before finisher her opponent with a flurry a punches for the stoppage. It was her sixth TKO victory and seventh stoppage win in her career.