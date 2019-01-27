Bellator 214 results, highlights: Henry Corrales rallies to destroy Aaron Pico with first-round TKO

Aaron Pico's path to become the youngest world champion in history just hit a serious roadblock.

The 22-year-old super prospect was knocked out cold in just 67 seconds by veteran Henry Corrales on Saturday at Bellator 214, violently preventing Pico from a victory that likely would have lifted him to a featherweight title shot.

The 145-pound co-main event was wild from the outset as both fighters hit the floor. But it was a short right hand from the clinch by Corrales (17-3) that stunned the crowd at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

WOW!!!! What a change of fortune. A huge uppercut by @AaronPicoUSA and a bigger KO from @HenryCorrales86 pic.twitter.com/tHi4dVYpSy — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 27, 2019

Pico (4-2), a native of Whittier, California, who was signed by Bellator while still in high school, was considered the greatest prospect in the sport's history when he suffered a shocking upset loss via submission in his 2017 pro debut at New York's Madison Square Garden. This loss, however, was far more disastrous as Pico's trademark aggressiveness proved to be his undoing.

After Corrales was floored early by a right uppercut, the 32-year-old instantly regained his feet and forced Pico into a brawl from the clinch. His short right hand caught Pico flush on the chin and Corrales added a two-punch combo as Pico, who was already unconscious, fell backwards.

Referee Jason Herzog instantly jumped in to wave the fight off at 1:07 of the opening round.

"At my best, I have lived a mediocre life and I'm ready to die in the f---ing ring," Corrales said. "What's done is done. Respect to Pico and all his people in the crowd. Who the f--- is next? I'm ready for that belt!"

The victory was the fifth straight for Corrales since he was submitted by current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a fight Corrales took on short notice.

"That's five straight since joining the MMA Lab," Corrales said. "I got my shit together out there in the desert in Arizona and there's no going back for me. I'm f---ing going after the belt."

Pico left the cage immediately after the knockout and did not speak to the media.