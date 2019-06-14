Bellator 222 odds, predictions: Proven MMA expert picks MacDonald vs. Gracie

Rory MacDonald is known for being involved in some of the most exciting matches in mixed martial-arts history. Neiman Gracie is noted for submitting his opponents before they realize what hit them. Something has to give when the welterweights meet on Friday night in the main event of Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. The five-bout main Bellator 222 card starts at 10 p.m. ET and finishes up with this semifinal bout in the Welterweight World Grand Prix. MacDonald (20-5-1) is known for his relentless pressure and punishing style, but the welterweight champ has to be careful against the surging Gracie (9-0), who has submitted six of his seven Bellator opponents. MacDonald is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Gracie is a +115 underdog (risk $100 to $115) in the latest MacDonald vs. Gracie odds. Before you make your MacDonald vs. Gracie picks for Bellator 222, make sure you listen to what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the Bellator 222 main event could be a turning point in the career of both fighters. MacDonald, 29, is a former UFC contender known for his lethal striking, fearlessness and action-packed bouts. His UFC career includes a pair of memorable bouts against former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler, both losses. But his UFC tenure also includes wins over UFC stalwarts like Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz.

MacDonald won the Bellator welterweight title with a decision win over Douglas Lima in January 2018. But he was stopped by Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout in September and struggled with the wrestling-heavy style of Fitch in his previous bout. Afterward, MacDonald told a stunned crowd that because of his newfound religious faith, he was struggling with the idea of continuing in a profession that forced him to hurt other human beings. A few days later, he publicly backed off talk of a potential retirement.

Gracie, 30, knows his name carries weight because of a family lineage that has seen thousands of pupils, amateurs and professional alike learn jiu-jitsu from one of its famed members. He is the nephew of Renzo Gracie, who competed in a One Championship mixed martial-arts event last year at age 51.

But while the Gracies have had plenty of success in jiu-jitsu and grappling competitions, they have had mixed results in professional MMA promotions. Neiman Gracie has won all seven of his Bellator bouts, and his six submissions already are tied for the organization's record. He is coming off a fourth-round submission of Ed Ruth in December. You can get his MacDonald vs. Gracie picks at SportsLine.

