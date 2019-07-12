Bellator 224 -- Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin: Fight card, how to watch online, start time, live stream, channel

Bellator MMA action continues this weekend with another Friday evening card as the Bellator 224 event makes its return to Thackerville, Oklahoma. The card kicks off the week with a title on the line Bellator women's featherweight champion Julia Budd defends her 145-pound title against upstart Israeli-product Olga Rubin.

Budd (12-2) has been on an absolute roll as she's successfully taken care of business in her last 10 fights. The 26-year-old hasn't tasted defeat since all the way back in 2012, reaching the top of the Bellator women's featherweight mountain in March 2017 in claiming the inaugural women's 145-pound title. Rubin (6-0), 29, presents quite the intriguing challenge to the champ on Friday as she's racked up three consecutive victories inside the Bellator cage since joining the promotion in 2017.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Bellator 224 event on Friday.

Bellator 224 viewing information

Date: Friday, July 12

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: WinStar World Casino & Resort -- Thackerville, Oklahoma

Channel: Paramount Network

Stream: DAZN

Bellator 224 main fight card