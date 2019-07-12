Bellator 224 -- Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin: Fight card, how to watch online, start time, live stream, channel
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 224 card on Friday night
Bellator MMA action continues this weekend with another Friday evening card as the Bellator 224 event makes its return to Thackerville, Oklahoma. The card kicks off the week with a title on the line Bellator women's featherweight champion Julia Budd defends her 145-pound title against upstart Israeli-product Olga Rubin.
Budd (12-2) has been on an absolute roll as she's successfully taken care of business in her last 10 fights. The 26-year-old hasn't tasted defeat since all the way back in 2012, reaching the top of the Bellator women's featherweight mountain in March 2017 in claiming the inaugural women's 145-pound title. Rubin (6-0), 29, presents quite the intriguing challenge to the champ on Friday as she's racked up three consecutive victories inside the Bellator cage since joining the promotion in 2017.
Below is all the information you need to catch the Bellator 224 event on Friday.
Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Bellator 224 viewing information
Date: Friday, July 12
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: WinStar World Casino & Resort -- Thackerville, Oklahoma
Channel: Paramount Network
Stream: DAZN
Bellator 224 main fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Julia Budd (c) -300 vs. Olga Rubin +240
Women's featherweight title
Rafael Carvalho -120 vs. Chidi Njokuani +100
Middleweight
Juliana Velasquez -240 vs. Kristina Williams +190
Women's flyweight
Ed Ruth -750 vs. Kiichi Kunimoto +525
Welterweight
-
