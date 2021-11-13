Bellator MMA welterweight prospect Roman Faraldo is beginning to turn heads -- quite literally -- just six fights into his pro career.

Faraldo (6-0) delivered his sixth consecutive knockout win on Friday and quite possibly authored the most vicious stoppage in all of MMA in 2021 when he vanquished Robert Turnquest at Bellator 271 via flying knee.

The finish was as violent as it was electric. Faraldo wobbled his opponent with a left hook and pointed at him to taunt. The 28-year-old followed with a running switch knee for the walk-off finish that saw Turnquest eat the jumping strike flush on the chin before falling backwards and hitting the back of his head on the cage.

Referee Jason Herzog instantly waived off the contest at 1:17 of the first round as Faraldo glared into the camera and explained, "I'm the real f---ing deal!"

The welterweight contest, which took place on the preliminary card inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, barely came off to begin with after Turnquest (11-8) weighed in nearly eight full pounds over the contracted weight. Faraldo, who came in at the non-title limit of 171 pounds, chose instead to move forward with the bout.

"I'm prepared. It doesn't matter if you are overweight or on weight, I'm coming in here to finish," Faraldo said. "At that point, I'm locked in. Let's go.

"I was prepared. This is not a fluke. This happened for a reason."

The 6-foot-1 Faraldo, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, who fights out of American Top Team, called out 170-pound contender Jason Jackson (15-4), who was seated cageside.

"[I want] somebody in the top 10. I think a great fight would be between me and Jackson," Faraldo said. "We would put it on, for sure."