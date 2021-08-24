At this past Friday's Bellator 265, Cheick Kongo seemed just moments away from his first stoppage loss since 2013 before he turned everything around in dramatic fashion. Kongo managed a come-from-behind TKO win over Sergei Kharitonov in the main event from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Kongo was badly hurt in Round 1 of the fight but came back to rock Kharitonov before taking the fight to the ground and securing a rear-naked choke for the win in the second round. The win got Kongo back into the win column after suffering a split decision loss to Tim Johnson in his most recent outing.

Kongo remains in the No. 3 spot in the heavyweight division in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings and stays in the hunt for a third shot at the heavyweight championship.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Aug. 24)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 3. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 4. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 5. Ryan Bader 27-6 6. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Douglas Lima 32-9 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Juan Archuleta 25-3

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Denise Kielholtz 13-8 6-3 7. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Other notable results