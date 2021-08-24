At this past Friday's Bellator 265, Cheick Kongo seemed just moments away from his first stoppage loss since 2013 before he turned everything around in dramatic fashion. Kongo managed a come-from-behind TKO win over Sergei Kharitonov in the main event from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Kongo was badly hurt in Round 1 of the fight but came back to rock Kharitonov before taking the fight to the ground and securing a rear-naked choke for the win in the second round. The win got Kongo back into the win column after suffering a split decision loss to Tim Johnson in his most recent outing.
Kongo remains in the No. 3 spot in the heavyweight division in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings and stays in the hunt for a third shot at the heavyweight championship.
Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (Aug. 24)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. AJ McKee
|18-0
2. Patricio Pitbull
|32-5
3. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
4. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
5. Ryan Bader
|27-6
6. Yaroslav Amosov
|26-0
7. Sergio Pettis
|21-5
8. Douglas Lima
|32-9
9. Corey Anderson
|15-5
10. Juan Archuleta
|25-3
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
15-3
5. Liz Carmouche
15-7
6. Denise Kielholtz
13-8 6-3
7. Arlene Blencowe
14-8
8. Cat Zingano
12-4
9. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Other notable results
- Welterweight: Logan Storley picked up a split decision victory over Dante Schiro. The win kept Storley in the No. 5 spot at 170 pounds.
- Bantamweight: Jornel Lugo also maintained his ranking after picking up a victory. Lugo beat Keith Lee with a rear-naked choke in a 140-pound catchweight bout.