The Bellator rankings were moving and shaking in the aftermath of two consecutive nights of fights from Hawaii. Cris Cyborg remains the women's pound-for-pound overlord, but newly-minted women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche is gaining ground.

Carmouche's controversial win over former champion Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 278 on Friday has elevated her to the No. 2 spot pound-for-pound and she was promoted to the top of the women's flyweight ladder. Velasquez slipped one spot (No. 2 to No. 3) pound-for-pound and dropped to the No. 1 contender spot in her division.

Bellator 279 featured another successful women's featherweight title defense by Cyborg, but it also coronated Raufeon Stots as the new interim Bellator bantamweight champion. Stots closed out the co-main event with a stunning third-round head kick and follow-up elbow knockout of former champion Juan Archuleta. Stots captured the interim crown and cemented his place in the semifinals of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. As such, Stots made his debut on the men's pound-for-pound rankings at No. 10, shoving former interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky off the list. Stots now sits just underneath reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis in the 135-pound rankings. Archuleta dropped two spots to No. 3 in the bantamweight rankings.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (April 26)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 18-0 2. AJ McKee 15-2 3. Vadim Nemkov 32-5 4. Gegard Mousasi 49-7-2 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. Ryan Bader 29-7 7. Corey Anderson 22-5 8. Sergio Pettis 16-5 9. Michael Page 20-1 10. Raufeon Stots 11-2

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 25-2 2. Liz Carmouche 12-0 3. Juliana Velasquez 11-1 4. Denise Kielholtz 16-7 5. Arlene Blencowe 6-3 6. Cat Zingano 15-8 7. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 12-4 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Sinead Kavanagh 8-5 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

Other notable results