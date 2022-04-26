The Bellator rankings were moving and shaking in the aftermath of two consecutive nights of fights from Hawaii. Cris Cyborg remains the women's pound-for-pound overlord, but newly-minted women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche is gaining ground.
Carmouche's controversial win over former champion Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 278 on Friday has elevated her to the No. 2 spot pound-for-pound and she was promoted to the top of the women's flyweight ladder. Velasquez slipped one spot (No. 2 to No. 3) pound-for-pound and dropped to the No. 1 contender spot in her division.
Bellator 279 featured another successful women's featherweight title defense by Cyborg, but it also coronated Raufeon Stots as the new interim Bellator bantamweight champion. Stots closed out the co-main event with a stunning third-round head kick and follow-up elbow knockout of former champion Juan Archuleta. Stots captured the interim crown and cemented his place in the semifinals of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. As such, Stots made his debut on the men's pound-for-pound rankings at No. 10, shoving former interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky off the list. Stots now sits just underneath reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis in the 135-pound rankings. Archuleta dropped two spots to No. 3 in the bantamweight rankings.
Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (April 26)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Patricio Pitbull
|18-0
2. AJ McKee
|15-2
3. Vadim Nemkov
|32-5
4. Gegard Mousasi
|49-7-2
5. Yaroslav Amosov
|26-0
6. Ryan Bader
|29-7
7. Corey Anderson
|22-5
8. Sergio Pettis
|16-5
9. Michael Page
|20-1
10. Raufeon Stots
|11-2
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
25-2
2. Liz Carmouche
12-0
3. Juliana Velasquez
11-1
4. Denise Kielholtz
16-7
5. Arlene Blencowe
6-3
6. Cat Zingano
15-8
7. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
12-4
8. Kana Watanabe
10-1-1
9. Sinead Kavanagh
8-5
10. Leslie Smith
12-9-1
Other notable results
- Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune, who defeated Rakim Cleveland on April 15, swapped spots with Timothy Johnson, who lost to Linton Vassell at the same event. Presumably a late correction, Fortune is now ranked sixth and Johnson sits at No. 7.
- Featherweight: A gap in the featherweight division welcomed Darrion Caldwell to No. 10. Jeremy Kennedy (No. 6), Daniel Weichel (No. 7), Justin Gonzales (No. 8) and Cody Law (No. 9) have each improved one spot.
- Women's featherweight: Dayana Silva shockingly only moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9. Silva now sits one ranking behind Janay Harding (No. 6 to No. 8) who she beat via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) at Bellator 279. Pam Sorenson (No. 6) and Talita Nogueira (No. 7) each moved up one spot.
- Bantamweight: Patchy Mix, who defeated former champ Kyoji Horiguchi, was promoted to No. 2. Danny Sabatello, who was previously unranked, debut at No. 9 after defeating the formerly ranked Jornel Lugo at Bellator 278 to qualify for the Grand Prix. UFC veteran Enrique Barzola debuted at No. 10 after defeating Nikita Mikhailov.
- Women's flyweight: Former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane's blunder against Justine Kish saw her plummet down the rankings to the benefit of two competitors. Macfarlane plunged three spots from No. 1 to No. 4, buoying Kielholtz (No. 2) and Kana Watanabe (No. 3) upwards one spot each. The previously unranked Kish did not crack the P4P rankings, but she debuted at No. 9 on the women's flyweights chart. Premiering at No. 9, she nudged Diana Avsaragova to No. 10.