Cris Cyborg to make Bellator MMA debut against Julia Budd in featherweight title fight

Former UFC women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg will fight for the first time in a Bellator cage by challenging for the featherweight title against champ Julia Budd's title on Jan. 25 at The Forum in Los Angeles, according reports from ESPN and the L.A. Times.

Cyborg, who fought out her contract with UFC in July with a decision win over Felicia Spencer, was granted her release from the company after admitting to a member of her team posting a doctored video of an interaction with president Dana White.

Cyborg reportedly signed the most lucrative deal in women's MMA history when she rejoined forces with her former boss Scott Coker. She lost her UFC featherweight crown in December 2018 when she lost her first pro fight in over 13 years to Amanda Nunes by shocking first-round TKO. Cyborg has held titles in UFC, Invicta FC and Strikeforce.

Budd, meanwhile, is on her own 11-fight winning streak with four of those coming for the Bellator featherweight crown. Her last professional loss came against Ronda Rousey in 2011.

