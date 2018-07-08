Daniel Cormier, Brock Lesnar have explosive moment at UFC 226, title fight on horizon?

It is time we all stop wondering whether a UFC return is in the cards for current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar. The former UFC heavyweight champion made his presence known at UFC 226 on Saturday night in Las Vegas just before the main event, and after an explosive run-in following that bout, it certainly seems as if another heavyweight title fight is in his future.

Prior to the main event between reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier, Lesnar was shown on the pay-per-view broadcast. He stopped by to speak with Joe Rogan and glad-handed with some folks at ringside, including UFC president Dana White.

Moments after Cormier defeated Miocic via first-round knockout to become the new heavyweight champion, Cormier took the microphone from Joe Rogan and celebrated his victory ... before demanding Lesnar enter the Octagon.

"Listen to DC. Listen to DC," he began. "There's a guy that I've known for a long time. He's a wrestler. He's an All-American. He's a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him, but Brock Lesnar, get your ass in here."

DC calls out Brock Lesnar!



LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Lesnar powered his way in and past a number of people, shoving Cormier, who stumbled backward. The two began jawing while being separated by UFC personnel and trainers with DC eventually screaming to the crowd's delight, "Touch me now, you go to sleep later."

After a brief pause, Lesnar grabbed the mic and ripped the entire UFC heavyweight division, delivering numerous expletives in a 20-second tirade that showed more passion than anything he's put forth in WWE over the last few years.

"Let me tell you something. I walked into this building and watched the heavyweight disasters from the beginning. [Francis] Ngannou is a piece of shit. Miocic is a piece of shit. DC, I'm coming for you, motherf---er," he screamed.

Cormier stopped arguing long enough to demand Lesnar leave the Octagon so he can take pictures. DC then jumped atop the structure as cameras panned away.

Nothing was announced at the time, but Jeremy Botter of CNN reported that Lesnar is slated to face the heavyweight champion -- now Cormier -- at UFC 230 in Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden. Comments made by White and Cormier after the event cast some doubt on that specific date.

In order to step into the Octagon again, Lesnar is required to spend six months in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug testing pool as the result of a performance-enhancing substance violation he committed in his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt. That victory was vacated following Lesnar's positive test.

When asked after UFC 226 whether Lesnar has been in the pool, White first shook his head no before changing his tune and noting that he entered it in the first week of July. While that would put Lesnar on track to fight Cormier in the main event of UFC 232 in Las Vegas on Dec. 29, Cormier said after the event that he plans to move down to 205 and defend his light heavyweight title before putting the heavyweight strap up for grabs.

If that is way in which this goes, the Cormier-Lesnar showdown may not happen until as late as March 2019.

Lesnar has held the WWE universal championship for over a year and recently re-signed a short-term deal after WrestleMania 34 in April continue holding the title. It is believed that he will next fight at SummerSlam in August, where he is expected to drop the championship. Then again, everyone thought that is what was going to happen at 'Mania.