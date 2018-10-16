Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez signs multi-fight deal with ONE Championship promotion

Eddie Alvarez, the self-proclaimed "Underground King" who built his fighting reputation on a history of winning titles with multiple organizations around the globe, has decided to take his business to Asia. After weeks of rumors, Alvarez (29-6, 1 NC) made it official Monday when he ended a three-month free agency period following the end of his UFC deal by signing a multi-bout agreement with the Singapore-based ONE Championship promotion.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong tweeted out a video of the 34-year-old Alvarez holding up the contract and explaining his decision.

Please join me in welcoming Eddie Alvarez to @ONEChampionship! I am super excited for our fans to witness Eddie's high octane, explosive dynamite KO style. Stay tuned for more big news! @Ealvarezfight pic.twitter.com/bM3K0COlie — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) October 16, 2018

"The moment of truth has arrived," Alvarez said in the video. "I know you've heard the rumors. They're true. We got our contract from [ONE Championship] and we're all signed up.

"This couldn't have went any smoother. It didn't take too long, everyone is happy and I'm super excited. 'The Underground King' is coming to ONE."

Known for his ability to absorb punishment and keep fighting, Alvarez acquired the moniker of the UFC's "most violent fighter" following his all-action stoppage of Justin Gaethje last December. Alvarez made his UFC debut in 2014 and captured the promotion's lightweight championship in 2016 by knocking out Rafael dos Anjos before losing to Conor McGregor in his first title defense. Before UFC, Alvarez built a reputation of winning titles in nearly every promotion he competed for including Bellator MMA, Dream, BodogFIGHT, MFC and Reality Fighting. His two-fight series in Bellator with former 155-pound champion Michael Chandler remain in contention for the best fights in the promotion's history.

Alvarez chose to fight through his most recent UFC deal and was stopped by Dustin Poirier in their July rematch. The native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, enters a ONE Championship promotion -- which was founded in 2011 and focuses mainly on Asian markets -- with the title currently vacant at lightweight.