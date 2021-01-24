Conor McGregor had himself a tough night on Saturday and nobody may have enjoyed it more than one Jake Paul.

Paul was first in line to mock McGregor following the MMA star's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. The YouTuber/aspiring boxer has been relentlessly taunting McGregor in a push to book a fight with the Irishman for over a month.-- even offering $50 million to face off against one another in the ring.

Well, after McGregor's crushing loss in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Paul has apparently decided to renegotiate the terms of his offer. In a video posted to Instagram, Paul briefly stopped laughing at McGregor long enough to let him know that he's now only offering $10,000 for the bout.

I'm not sure McGregor's value took THAT much of a hit on Saturday but Paul certainly wasn't going to pass up the opportunity to take a disrespectful victory lap following McGregor's defeat.

Earlier in the week, McGregor called Paul "a confused little kid" in response to the repeated taunts, so it should be interesting to see how he responds to this latest bit of mockery. If Paul is really gunning for a matchup with McGregor (perhaps as a follow-up to his brother's potential fight against Floyd Mayweather) then the $10,000 offer won't be taken seriously.

Paul is clearly thirsty to get on McGregor's radar and land a bout in an effort to elevate and legitimize his own boxing career. The 24-year-old most recently fought former NBA star Nate Robinson and delivered a brutal second-round KO to improve to 2-0 professionally.