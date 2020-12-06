Floyd Mayweather Jr. has found his next opponent inside the boxing ring and it's...Logan Paul?

In a stunning bit of news on Sunday, Mayweather announced that he is set to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on February 20. Mayweather made the announcement on Instagram:

The matchup is a surprising one considering the massive gap in boxing experience between the two combatants.

Mayweather, 43, is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the history of the sport. He has a flawless 50-0 record with 27 KOs to his name. His last official fight was in 2017, when he beat Connor McGregor via TKO in McGregor's boxing debut. Mayweather announced his retirement following that bout.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Paul has just one professional boxing match under his belt. He lost to British YouTube star/rapper KSI in a split decision in 2019.

Although it's a surprising (and massively lopsided) matchup, it's also likely one that will bring many PPV buys considering its bizarre nature and the sizable fanbases attached to each fighter. The announcement of this event comes on the heels of the odd Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. event, which featured Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson in a brutal second round knockout as part of the undercard.