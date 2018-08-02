LOOK: Colby Covington, UFC president Dana White visit Donald Trump in Oval Office

Interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington promised that he was going to meet President Donald Trump at the White House, and UFC president Dana White said he would make it happen. Well, they are indeed men of their word.

After defeating Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision to claim the interim welterweight championship at UFC 225, Covington said he wanted to present his belt to Trump in the nation's capital. He did just that this week, and Thursday he provided the proof in the form of a picture on Instagram with he and the president in the Oval Office. Covington also went on to sing the praises of the Trump administration.

"Promises made. Promises kept," he wrote. "Pleasure to finally meet you, Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first!"

Covington wasn't the only UFC figure to praise Trump this week, either.

White was a proponent of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, calling the former reality TV star a "fighter" and urging America that Trump would fight for the country as its leader. And as Karim Zidan of SB Nation's Bloody Elbow reported via Twitter, White also visited the president in the Oval Office.

UFC president Dana White met with Trump earlier today. Pictured in the White House with UFC belt.



White spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in support of Trump, crediting him for helping the UFC out of tough times. White has since defended Trump repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/VvbEFOBqKg — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) August 2, 2018

White has "defended Trump repeatedly" since the 2016 election, as Zidan wrote, and he once credited Trump with "helping the UFC out of tough times." In a Boston Herald Radio interview, he called the president "one of the most stand-up human beings that I have ever dealt with in the business." And in July 2017, he suggested Trump was "100 percent" interested in supporting and attending the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Zidan opined that "MMA is a far more suitable sport for Trump's base" in contrast to, say, the NFL, which the president has openly criticized for more than a year.

"Even White openly stated he believes athletes should stand for the national anthem," Zidan wrote, "and invited Trump to attend a UFC event."