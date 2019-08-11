LOOK: Mike Perry suffers grotesque broken nose in loss to Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night 156
Perry and Luque brawled for over 15 minutes in the co-main event from Uruguay
UFC welterweight "Platinum" Mike Perry's reputation for violence just took on a whole new meaning.
Perry (13-6) showcased his toughness by going the distance on Saturday in a bloody co-main event bout against Vicente Luque despite coming up on the wrong end of a split decision at UFC Fight Night in Uruguay. But it was the damage Perry sustained that saw him go viral at the conclusion of the fight.
Late in the third round of a fun action bout in which both fighters were bleeding from their noses, Perry walked into a flying knee from Luque (17-6-1) that absolutely destroyed his nose. The two fighters fell to the canvas as Luque attempted a front choke while a deluge of blood flowed from Perry's nose onto Luque's chest and all over the mat.
Warning: the GIF below may be NSFW
Perry lived up to his moniker as a fan-friendly brawler who is tough as nails by working free from the choke to take over top position shortly before the horn sounded to end the third and final round. But when he stood up, the crowd inside Montevideo's Antel Arena got their first look at his grotesquely broken nose and let out a collective groan.
Warning: the GIF below may be NSFW
Luque went on to get the nod on judges scores of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 to win his sixth straight bout and 10th of his last 11 overall. Perry, meanwhile, fell to 2-4 in his last six fights and a nose that pointed in multiple directions.
