LOOK: UFC president Dana White pays a visit to Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Dana White was a proponent of President Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, calling the former reality TV star a "fighter" and urging America that Trump would fight for the country as its leader.

Two years later, the UFC president is still standing side-by-side with Trump. As Karim Zidan of SB Nation's Bloody Elbow reported via Twitter, White visited the president in the Oval Office on Tuesday, complete with a UFC championship belt.

UFC president Dana White met with Trump earlier today. Pictured in the White House with UFC belt.



White spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in support of Trump, crediting him for helping the UFC out of tough times. White has since defended Trump repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/VvbEFOBqKg — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) August 2, 2018

White has "defended Trump repeatedly" since the 2016 election, as Zidan wrote, and he once credited Trump with "helping the UFC out of tough times." In a Boston Herald Radio interview, he called the president "one of the most stand-up human beings that I have ever dealt with in the business." And in July 2017, he suggested Trump was "100 percent" interested in supporting and attending the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Zidan opined that "MMA is a far more suitable sport for Trump's base" in contrast to, say, the NFL, which the president has openly criticized for more than a year.

"Even White openly stated he believes athletes should stand for the national anthem," Zidan wrote, "and invited Trump to attend a UFC event."