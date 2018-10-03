McGregor vs. Khabib at UFC 229: Rashad Evans breaks down the big fight and Jon Jones' return

UFC 229 is quickly approaching, and that means Conor McGregor is returning to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The MMA star is returning to the fighting circuit to reclaim his lightweight championship against Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was relieved from McGregor after he sat out for over a year after boxing against Floyd Mayweather.

There's been a lot of drama but leading up to this fight, as the 26-0 Khabib will be a challenge for the 21-3 McGregor. McGregor last lost to Nate Diaz in 2016. Just five months later, he came back to beat Diaz, and he won the lightweight belt three months later. That was McGregor's last UFC fight.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Rashad Evans joins Danny Kanell and Raja Bell to talk the entire UFC 229 card, with an emphasis on McGregor vs. Khabib. Evans also talks his own retirement, which came in June, and he talks about the future of the ever-controversial Jon Jones. Jones, of course, is slated to return to the UFC circuit in December after a long hiatus due to USADA violations. While it's unlikely he'd start out against Daniel Cormier, that's likely what UFC is building up to due to their checkered past.

