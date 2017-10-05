UFC 216 -- Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee main event, predictions, picks, card, odds
Saturday night in Las Vegas should feature some tremendous matchups in a variety of weight classes
It's an odd week for UFC in terms of its PPV product. UFC 216 is set to take place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but it almost doesn't feel like this card should be a PPV. There's plenty of interesting fights on the card -- including two title fights -- but the names aren't the typical ones you'd expect to see headlining an event like this where there is virtually no competition for eyes outside of college football games late on Saturday night.
Still, three of the four main card fights carry importance in one way or another. One-time, hot shot heavyweight prospect Derrick Lewis is taking a big step up in competition on Saturday in facing former champion Fabricio Werdum, especially coming off a TKO loss to Mark Hunt in his last time out. The winner of this fight figures to be one or two fights away from contending for the belt considering how shallow the division is. Then, you have a chance to witness history when Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson looks to break Anderson Silva's record for most consecutive title defenses when he faces Ray Borg.
And in the main event, Tony Ferguson finally gets his shot to fight for UFC gold after winning nine consecutive fights against a red-hot prospect in Kevin Lee, who is on a five-fight winning streak of his own. Here's how the full fight card shakes out with the latest odds.
UFC 216 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Challenger
|Weightclass
Tony Ferguson -210
Kevin Lee +175
Interim lightweight title
Demetrious Johnson (c) -1400
Ray Borg +800
Flyweight title
Fabricio Werdum -265
Derrick Lewis +215
Heavyweight
Kalindra Faria -190
Mara Romero Borella +160
Women's flyweight
Beneil Dariush -240
Evan Dunham +190
Lightweight
Tom Duquesnoy -160
Cody Stamann +140
Bantamweight
Will Brooks -360
Nik Lentz +260
Lightweight
Lando Vannata -210
Bobby Green +175
Lightweight
Poliana Botelho -140
Pearl Gonzalez +120
Strawweight
With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Bill Reiter (national columnist), Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), and Brandon Wise (editor).
|Fight
|Reiter
|Campbell
|Mormile
|Coca
|Wise
Ferguson vs. Lee
Ferguson
Ferguson
Ferguson
Lee
Ferguson
Johnson (c) vs. Borg
Johnson
Johnson
Johnson
Johnson
Johnson
Werdum vs. Lewis
Werdum
Lewis
Werdum
Lewis
Lewis
Dariush vs. Dunham
Dariush
Dariush
Dariush
Dariush
Dunham
Wise on why Ferguson wins: This is the moment Ferguson has waited over seven years for. He won nine straight fights to reach the top of the 155-pound division and he gets the chance to put the belt on. Ferguson will likely want to keep this fight a wrestling match given his recent run of submission wins (four out of six), but will need to be careful in taking too many chances as Lee is a strong wrestler as well. I think these two brawl it out for 25-grueling minutes before Ferguson's hand is raised with a unanimous decision win.
Coca on why Lee wins: It's time for Kevin Lee to back up all his smack talk. He's got all the makings of being a real champ. Talent? Check. Style? Check. Can talk the talk with the best of them? Check. Now, he'll have to put it all together against Tony Ferguson. Stay out of the way of the big time shots and use his speed to take the fight to the ground.
Campbell on why Johnson wins: For as aggressive and submission-minded as the 24-year-old Borg has been, he has only elevated to the title picture because of how definitively Johnson has cleaned out the division. "Mighty Mouse" is too skilled in every single aspect and too hungry to cement his legacy for Borg to pull the upset.
