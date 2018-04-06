UFC 223: Michael Chiesa, Ray Borg forced out of action after Conor McGregor incident

The fallout from Conor McGregor's shocking appearance in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon continues to pour in. After UFC made the decision to cancel Artem Lobov's fight with Alex Caceres in the immediate aftermath of McGregor throwing multiple large objects at a fighter transport bus, two more fighters have been deemed unable to fight on Saturday at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, who were on board the bus McGregor focused his attack on, will be unable to compete in their main card bouts against Anthony Pettis and Brandon Moreno, respectively, according to reports from MMAFighting and ESPN.

Chiesa suffered multiple cuts to his face and head when McGregor shattered the glass of the bus with a dolly and guardrail, appearing to try to get to Khabib Nurmagomedov after he had an altercation with Lobov at the fighters' hotel. Chiesa was still hoping to fight after his visit to the hospital for treatment. Borg, meanwhile, was suffering from eye issues after particles of glass got lodged in there.

UFC 223 was scheduled to have 12 fights. That has since been cut to nine with the weigh in still to come. This is the fourth change in just four days with the card set to take place in two. NYPD is currently investigating the incident at Barclays Center and McGregor's role in it.

