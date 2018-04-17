UFC 224 fight card, schedule, lineup: Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington headlines PPV

UFC 224 is finally set to take off from Brazil this May when women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes returns to the Octagon against one of the best 135-pound fighters in the world -- and a close friend -- in Raquel Pennington. It's Nunes' second straight fight headlining a PPV after she won a unanimous decision over Valentina Shevchenko in September 2017. There's also the lingering discussion about Nunes taking on fellow Brazilian champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino in a superfight if she's successful against Pennington.

Plus, we get the return of Kelvin Gastelum when he takes on middleweight veteran Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Gastelum is coming off a vicious first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in November and looking to inch closer to his first ever title shot. Plus, it's the return of top women's strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern when she takes on Amanda Cooper -- fresh off her debut victory in March.

Check out the rest of the card and fight order for Brazil below.