UFC 224 fight card, schedule, lineup: Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington headlines PPV

A pair of women's bantamweight are ready to throwdown in Brazil this May

UFC 224 is finally set to take off from Brazil this May when women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes returns to the Octagon against one of the best 135-pound fighters in the world -- and a close friend -- in Raquel Pennington. It's Nunes' second straight fight headlining a PPV after she won a unanimous decision over Valentina Shevchenko in September 2017. There's also the lingering discussion about Nunes taking on fellow Brazilian champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino in a superfight if she's successful against Pennington. 

Plus, we get the return of Kelvin Gastelum when he takes on middleweight veteran Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Gastelum is coming off a vicious first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in November and looking to inch closer to his first ever title shot. Plus, it's the return of top women's strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern when she takes on Amanda Cooper -- fresh off her debut victory in March.

Check out the rest of the card and fight order for Brazil below.

FightWeghtclass

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel Pennington

Women's bantamweight title

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ronaldo Souza

Middleweight

Amanda Cooper vs. Mackenzie Dern

Women's strawweight

John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher

Bantamweight

Vitor Belfort vs.  Lyoto Machida

Middleweight

Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson

Middleweight

Junior Albini vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Heavyweight

Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein

Lightweight

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Sean Strickland

Welterweight

Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev

Welterweight

Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson

Middleweight

Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev

Welterweight

