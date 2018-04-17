UFC 224 fight card, schedule, lineup: Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington headlines PPV
A pair of women's bantamweight are ready to throwdown in Brazil this May
UFC 224 is finally set to take off from Brazil this May when women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes returns to the Octagon against one of the best 135-pound fighters in the world -- and a close friend -- in Raquel Pennington. It's Nunes' second straight fight headlining a PPV after she won a unanimous decision over Valentina Shevchenko in September 2017. There's also the lingering discussion about Nunes taking on fellow Brazilian champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino in a superfight if she's successful against Pennington.
Plus, we get the return of Kelvin Gastelum when he takes on middleweight veteran Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Gastelum is coming off a vicious first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in November and looking to inch closer to his first ever title shot. Plus, it's the return of top women's strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern when she takes on Amanda Cooper -- fresh off her debut victory in March.
Check out the rest of the card and fight order for Brazil below.
|Fight
|Weghtclass
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel Pennington
Women's bantamweight title
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ronaldo Souza
Middleweight
Amanda Cooper vs. Mackenzie Dern
Women's strawweight
John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher
Bantamweight
Vitor Belfort vs. Lyoto Machida
Middleweight
Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson
Middleweight
Junior Albini vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Heavyweight
Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein
Lightweight
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Sean Strickland
Welterweight
Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev
Welterweight
Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson
Middleweight
Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev
Welterweight
