UFC 225 fight card, rumors: Event nearly complete with pair of titles on the line

UFC's return to Chicago could be one of its better shows of the year

UFC 225 in Chicago is right around the corner and one of the big summer PPVs of the year is coming together quite nicely. In the main event, fight fans will get to see the rematch of middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Yoel Romero. The pair battled in one of the best title bouts of 2017 when they went 25 grueling minutes in the main event of UFC 213.

Whittaker earned a unanimous decision win for the interim title despite suffering a bad knee injury early on in the fight. He was later elevated to full-time champion when Georges St-Pierre vacated the title shortly after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217. It will be Whittaker first appearance since that fight after being forced to withdraw from his first title defense against Luke Rockhold in February. In his place stepped Romero, who thrilled fans with a huge upset TKO in the third round.

In addition, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will battle one of the most loathed fighters in the sport in Colby Covington for the interim welterweight crown. The two will battle after UFC president Dana White said that current titleholder Tyron Woodley would be out of action until August. 

Dos Anjos is coming off an incredible performance when he earned a decision win over former 170-pound king Robbie Lawler. Covington earned a decision win over Brazilian legend Demian Maia in Maia's backyard in October.

There have also been rumors that former WWE superstar CM Punk will make his return to the Octagon to face off with Mike Jackson in his hometown. While UFC hasn't officially announced it as part of the event, Jackson tweeted that it is happening.

Here's a look at the current fight card for Chicago.

FightWeightclass

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero

Middleweight title

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington

Interim welterweight title

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes

Heavyweight

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Flyweight

Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza

Women's strawweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

Heavyweight

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Light heavyweight

Rashad Coulter vs. Allen Crowder

Heavyweight

Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige

Featherweight

