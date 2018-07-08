UFC 226: Twitter reacts to Daniel Cormier stunningly knocking out Stipe Miocic
Cormier shocked the MMA world with his quick victory on Saturday
Daniel Cormier was already considered one of the greats in UFC history, but Saturday night at UFC 226, he took his legacy to a whole other level.
Cormier, the reigning light heavyweight champion, walked into the Octagon looking to dethrone the most dominant heavyweight champion in promotion history, Stipe Miocic. Not only did Cormier succeed in his historic mission, but he did so in stunning fashion by knocking Miocic out in the first round. His night of excitement didn't end there, however, as he immediately began a feud with Brock Lesnar inside the cage, with the two rumored to be facing one another at UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden.
It was quite the night for Cormier, and along with all of the excitement on Saturday evening, the reactions on the internet were certainly out in full force.
Cormier among the greatest ever in UFC
DC can now safely say he is among the best fighters to ever set foot in the Octagon
Cormier, Lesnar have explosive moment
Lesnar making another return to the Octagon appears to be a sure thing
