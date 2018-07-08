UFC 226: Twitter reacts to Daniel Cormier stunningly knocking out Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier was already considered one of the greats in UFC history, but Saturday night at UFC 226, he took his legacy to a whole other level.

Cormier, the reigning light heavyweight champion, walked into the Octagon looking to dethrone the most dominant heavyweight champion in promotion history, Stipe Miocic. Not only did Cormier succeed in his historic mission, but he did so in stunning fashion by knocking Miocic out in the first round. His night of excitement didn't end there, however, as he immediately began a feud with Brock Lesnar inside the cage, with the two rumored to be facing one another at UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden.

It was quite the night for Cormier, and along with all of the excitement on Saturday evening, the reactions on the internet were certainly out in full force.

Congrats to @dc_mma on becoming the Heavyweight Champ...again!!! #StrikeforceLives — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) July 8, 2018

12 months ago he was crying in the cage. Tonight he makes history. Unbelievable. DC. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2018

Iced him in the first round, too. My god. All-time great. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 8, 2018