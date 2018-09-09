UFC 228 results, highlights: Geoff Neal delivers knockout of the year candidate vs. Frank Camacho

The fireworks at UFC 228 in Dallas were set off before the main card even got underway on Saturday night, and we all have Geoff Neal to thank for that as he provided one of the best finishes we'll see all year.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Competing in the second fight on the preliminary card portion of the event, Neal and Frank Camacho squared off in a welterweight bout. Just 1:23 into the second round of the fight, Neal got everyone in the American Airlines Center out of their seats with this brutal head kick that connected perfectly to Camacho's chin on the right side. There was no debate from there -- Camacho was out and the battle was over.

Goodnight! 👀 Geoff Neal with a brutal KO kick to end the fight! pic.twitter.com/tR8vB9hckt — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 9, 2018

Camacho was laid out for a bit, but thankfully, he was able to be brought to his feet with the aid of his team and the doctors. He showed some gumption before getting knocked out as he reacted like this after another brutal sequence from Neal.

UFC 228 is highlighted Saturday night by a welterweight championship bout with Tyron Woodley defending his title against Darren Till. After this brutal KO, though, whomever emerges as the champion had better keep their eyes on the 28-year-old Neal. Catch up on all the action from the event here.