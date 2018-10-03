UFC 229 fight card -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: PPV price, schedule, date, complete guide

The eyes of the fighting world will descend upon Las Vegas on Saturday night when UFC makes its return to the strip with arguably the biggest fight in combat history on the docket. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is back (and angry) and ready to take on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the T-Mobile arena.

The two have shared some bad blood for the last 15 months or so, with Nurmagomedov frustrated that it took so long for his opportunity to fight for a title. Then, when he finally got his chance, Khabib slapped a McGregor teammate during the buildup, prompting one of the nuttiest scenes ever when McGregor threw a dolly through a bus window.

Saturday night also sees the return of another competitor that was never defeated for the 155-pound title championship, while also giving the UFC some insurance in case the highly-publicized main event should be put into any jeopardy. Tony Ferguson, who was slated to face Nurmagomedov back in April in Brooklyn before a freak knee injury sidelined him, begins his rise back to the top when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of the night.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 229.

UFC 229 fight information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order UFC 226 through your local cable provider

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

UFC 229 countdown

UFC 229 features

Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight

Timeline of events leading to McGregor vs. Khabib

