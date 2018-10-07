UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor start time, live stream, fight card, watch online, PPV price, odds

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star UFC has ever know, but he's been away from the cage for nearly two years. That will all change on Saturday night at UFC 229 in Las Vegas as the former two-division champion makes his return to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship he was never defeated for. Given the bad blood between these two individuals, when that cage door closes, we're in for quite a bit of fireworks.

In the co-main event, two former lightweight champions take center stage as Tony Ferguson returns from injury to take on Anthony Pettis. Essentially, this bout on Saturday prior to the main event could serve as a title eliminator with the winner earning a shot at the gold down the road. That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Vegas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 229 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 229 prelims

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 229 main card

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 229 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 229 main card, odds