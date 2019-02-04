UFC 234 fight card -- Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum date, start time, location, poster
A look at the card for the Australian UFC PPV card in February
This weekend, UFC will make its return to Australia to present the UFC 234 pay-per-view event from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. This card is a stacked one, with the middleweight championship being defended in the main event of the night with another middleweight clash taking up the co-main event slot that could provide a future challenger to whomever ever emerges on Saturday night as the 185-pound king.
In the main event of the UFC 234 card, middleweight champion and Australian resident Robert Whittaker will make his return to the Octagon as he takes on the current No. 4-ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum. Whittaker last competed in the UFC 225 main event last June, earning his second straight victory over Yoel Romero while extending his current win streak to nine. Gastelum is coming off a win over Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza last May at UFC 224 in Brazil. In the co-main event, the legendary Anderson Silva makes his return to the cage when he squares off against one of the fastest rising stars in the division: the undefeated Israel Adesanya.
Below you can have a look at the UFC 234 card with the event just a few days away.
UFC 234 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum
UFC middleweight title
Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight
|Ricky Simon vs. Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
Montana De La Rose vs. Nadia Kassem
Women's flyweight
|Jimmy Crute vs. Sam Alvey
|Light heavyweight
|Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyung Ma
|Lightweight
|Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|Kai Kara France vs. Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa
|Lightweight
|Callan Potter vs. Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
