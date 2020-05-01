UFC 249 odds, predictions: MMA insider makes picks for Gaethje vs. Ferguson, Cejudo vs. Cruz

Tony Ferguson will fight for the interim title for the second time in his career when he faces the dangerous Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249 on Saturday, May 9. The UFC 249 fight card will take place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and is headlined by two title bouts. Ferguson will again have to wait to face sitting champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is unable to travel from his native Russia due to coronavirus travel bans.

However, Ferguson can lay claim to a title with a win over the No. 4-rated Gaethje, who is perhaps the division's hardest puncher. Ferguson is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Gaethje is a +150 underdog in the latest UFC 249 odds at William Hill. In the co-main event, champion Henry Cejudo (-240) defends the bantamweight crown against Dominick Cruz (+200). Before you lock in any picks for the UFC 249 card, make sure you check out the latest UFC predictions from SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000.

At UFC 248, Marley told SportsLine members to expect middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (-275) to retain his title against Yoel Romero (+235) by unanimous decision. He argued that Adesanya would pick Romero apart on the feet and was proven correct, as the champ dominated the action with leg kicks while dodging Romero's explosive power. Also, Marley went a stunning 9-2-1 at UFC Fight Night 170, the last UFC event. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Gaethje vs. Ferguson preview

Marley knows the 36-year-old Ferguson (25-3) comes in on a 12-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since May 2012. He is revered for his fearlessness and ability to win through a variety of MMA disciplines. Six of his last eight victories have come by stoppage, including a TKO of Donald Cerrone last year and a submission of Anthony Pettis in October 2018. The top-ranked Ferguson briefly held the interim belt after beating Kevin Lee by submission in October 2017.

Ferguson faces a challenge from the No. 4-ranked Gaethje (21-2), the former World Series of Fighting champion who has been waiting for a title opportunity amid a crowded division. It is believed the winner of the May 9 main event will get to challenge the Russian champ for the unified title.

Gaethje, 31, is known for his knockout power and relentless aggression. He started his UFC campaign with a 1-2 mark, but has since won three straight bouts by first-round knockout. He stopped Cerrone in September 2019. Gaethje has 18 knockouts among his 21 career MMA victories and only gone to a decision twice in his career. See Marley's picks for Ferguson vs. Gaethje and every fight on the upcoming UFC 249 card here.

Top UFC 249 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 249 predictions here: He is backing Bryce Mitchell (-175) to defeat Charles Rosa (+155) in a clash of featherweight prospects.

Mitchell (12-0) has made a strong impression with a 2-0 start in the UFC, displaying a varied skill set and explosive power. The 25-year-old Arkansas native beat Matt Sayles by submission in December.

Rosa (12-3) has split six UFC bouts, but is coming off perhaps his best performance with the promotion. The 33-year-old Florida native beat Manny Bermudez by submission in October and has received performance bonuses in two of his last four bouts.

"Mitchell is a fighter on the way up, while Rosa is likely toward the end of his career," Marley told SportsLine. "For that reason, I will take Mitchell as my pick."

UFC 249 odds

Tony Ferguson (-170) vs. Justin Gaethje (+150)

Henry Cejudo (-240) vs. Dominick Cruz (+200)

Francis Ngannou (-270) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+230)

Calvin Kattar (-245) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+205)

Anthony Pettis (-130) vs. Donald Cerrone (+110)

Greg Hardy (-180) vs. Yorgan De Castro (+160)

Fabricio Werdum (-310) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+255)

Carla Esparza (-145) vs. Michelle Waterson (+125)

Jacare Souza (-125) vs. Uriah Hall (+105)

Vicente Luque (-265) vs. Niko Price (+225)

Bryce Mitchell (-175) vs. Charles Rosa (+155)

Ryan Spann (-380) vs. Sam Alvey (+300)