Deiveson Figueiredo will be making a quick turnaround after scoring a victory in less than two minutes in an attempt to successfully defend his flyweight title just one month later at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Figueiredo will put the belt on the line against top 125-pound contender Brandon Moreno, who is coming off his own UFC 255 victory.

Figueiredo and Moreno are making such quick returns to the Octagon in an effort to save the event, which has lost three planned title matches as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and bantamweight champion Petr Yan were all forced off the card. Moreno will be making the second defense of the flyweight title he won in a vacant title bout with Joseph Benavidez earlier in the year and successfully defended in November against Alex Perez. A victory over Moreno would move Figueiredo to 4-0 in 2020, and may lock him up as Fighter of the Year.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

In addition to the big main event bout, the rest of this final PPV card of 2020 has intriguing fights. Fans don't have to look much further than the co-main event where "El Cucuy" Tony Ferguson will take on Charles Oliveira at lightweight. Ferguson dropped a brutal fight to Justin Gaethje for the interim 155-pound title in May after missing out on yet another opportunity to face Khabib Nurmagomedov because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss to Gaethje ended a 12-win streak for Ferguson. Oliveira, meanwhile, enters on a seven-fight win streak and holds the UFC record for most submission wins.

It will be a busy week in Las Vegas as the UFC inches closer to closing out 2020. Stay with CBS Sports for the latest news and updates around the card, as well as results on Fight Night with our live coverage.

UFC 256 fight card, results

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -330 vs. Brandon Moreno +260, flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson -170 vs. Charles Oliveira +145, lightweights

Mackenzie Dern -190 vs. Virna Jandiroba +160, women's strawweights

Jacare Souza -115 vs. Kevin Holland -105, middleweights

Ciryl Gane -440 vs. Junior dos Santos +340, heavyweights

Daniel Pineda -160 vs. Cub Swanson +135, featherweights

Rafael Fiziev -160 vs. Renato Moicano +135 lightweights

Gavin Tucker def. Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tecia Torres def. Sam Hughes via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage)



Chase Hooper def. Peter Barrett via third-round submission (heel hook)



UFC 256 info

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($64.99)

UFC 256 countdown

Who wins Figueiredo vs. Moreno? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 256, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 on MMA in the past 22 months, and find out.